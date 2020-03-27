Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) Position Boosted by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 549,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,344 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.53% of Highwoods Properties worth $26,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HIW. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 19,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HIW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Highwoods Properties from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America raised Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wood & Company upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Highwoods Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

HIW traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $34.78. 865,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,046. Highwoods Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $52.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.27.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.32). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $192.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.66%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.99 per share, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,445,322.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

