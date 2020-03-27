Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,982 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 55,204 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Hill-Rom worth $24,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in Hill-Rom by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Hill-Rom by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Hill-Rom by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,047 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Hill-Rom by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,390 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hill-Rom by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HRC opened at $102.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.92. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $72.29 and a one year high of $117.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.04, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.95.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The business had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Hill-Rom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is 17.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of Hill-Rom in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays raised shares of Hill-Rom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hill-Rom from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $113.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.60.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

