Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) PT Lowered to $125.00 at Morgan Stanley

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $138.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.42% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of Hill-Rom in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Hill-Rom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hill-Rom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HRC traded down $4.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.10. The stock had a trading volume of 156,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,775. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Hill-Rom has a fifty-two week low of $72.29 and a fifty-two week high of $117.10.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.01 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hill-Rom will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,649,313 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $695,650,000 after acquiring an additional 307,825 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in Hill-Rom by 270.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 6,359,964 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $319,906,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642,638 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hill-Rom by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,322,476 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $661,458,000 after acquiring an additional 163,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Hill-Rom by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,916,827 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $558,549,000 after acquiring an additional 34,369 shares during the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.