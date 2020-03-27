Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Hill & Smith (LON:HILS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HILS. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Hill & Smith from GBX 1,315 ($17.30) to GBX 1,475 ($19.40) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Hill & Smith from GBX 1,610 ($21.18) to GBX 1,325 ($17.43) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of HILS traded down GBX 95.50 ($1.26) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 972.50 ($12.79). The company had a trading volume of 129,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,227. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,346.72 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,353.32. The stock has a market cap of $774.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00. Hill & Smith has a 52 week low of GBX 1,049 ($13.80) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,534 ($20.18). The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.60.

Hill & Smith Company Profile

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC designs, manufactures, and supplies infrastructure products; and provides galvanizing services. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Products – Utilities; Infrastructure Products – Roads; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Infrastructure Products – Utilities segment provides industrial floorings, plastic drainage pipes, security fencing, industrial platforms and flooring, glass reinforced composite railway platforms, flood prevention barriers, plastic drainage pipes, energy grid components, pipe supports, and steel and composite products for a range of infrastructure markets, including energy creation and distribution, rail, water, and house building.

