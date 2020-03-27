Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $186.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) will report sales of $186.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Himax Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $190.00 million and the lowest is $183.60 million. Himax Technologies posted sales of $163.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Himax Technologies will report full-year sales of $824.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $791.60 million to $857.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $992.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Himax Technologies.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Himax Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.87%. The company had revenue of $174.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HIMX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Himax Technologies from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from to in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.88.

Shares of HIMX stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $435.53 million, a P/E ratio of -40.71 and a beta of 0.30. Himax Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $5.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Himax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 24.1% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 95,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 18,625 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 257,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 43,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

Further Reading: What is the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Himax Technologies (HIMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.