Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Hingham Institution for Savings has increased its dividend by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years.

Shares of HIFS stock traded down $17.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.95. The stock had a trading volume of 7,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,197. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.68 and its 200-day moving average is $191.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $277.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.89. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 1-year low of $129.89 and a 1-year high of $216.82.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The savings and loans company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 33.62%. The business had revenue of $20.82 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HIFS shares. BidaskClub downgraded Hingham Institution for Savings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Hingham Institution for Savings from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, demand, regular, checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

