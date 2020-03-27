HM Payson & Co. Acquires 1,838 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,448 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Change Path LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its holdings in Adobe by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 13,580 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in Adobe by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 49,392 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $19,589,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $1,672,000. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADBE stock traded down $15.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $307.50. 695,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,881,258. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $386.74. The company has a market capitalization of $147.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $344.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. Adobe’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cleveland Research raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $358.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Adobe from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $327.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.64.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total transaction of $180,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,655 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,617. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $8,871,464.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,226,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,445 shares of company stock worth $19,174,961. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

