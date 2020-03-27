HM Payson & Co. Buys Shares of 47,809 Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 47,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. 71.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TFC. Robert W. Baird raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.15.

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.13. 87,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,946,173. The firm has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 7,689 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $424,355.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.