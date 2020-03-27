HM Payson & Co. Cuts Position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

HM Payson & Co. decreased its holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,993 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,816 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $7,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 14,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,037 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 105,479 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. 55.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENB traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.30. 126,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,595,354. Enbridge Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $57.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.37.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). Enbridge had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $9.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

ENB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price target on shares of Enbridge and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.08.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

