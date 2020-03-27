HM Payson & Co. Cuts Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

HM Payson & Co. decreased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,157,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,725,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369,233 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9,545.8% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,509,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,489,000 after buying an additional 12,379,772 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 353.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,512,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,466,000 after acquiring an additional 7,415,384 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,140,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,645 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,837,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,934,000 after acquiring an additional 63,172 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.69. The company had a trading volume of 12,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,860. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.07 and a fifty-two week high of $94.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.20 and its 200 day moving average is $89.13.

