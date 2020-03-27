HM Payson & Co. Cuts Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

HM Payson & Co. cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,291 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 8,458 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 59.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.36. 552,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,588,905. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.63. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a twelve month low of $40.52 and a twelve month high of $64.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.86.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $34.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.45 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.69%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 30.55%.

WBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

