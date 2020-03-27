HM Payson & Co. Decreases Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

HM Payson & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,890 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,156,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 313.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.55. The stock had a trading volume of 314,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,253,489. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $57.79 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.59 and a 200 day moving average of $81.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.59, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.68%.

D has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Argus upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.54.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

