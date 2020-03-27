HM Payson & Co. Decreases Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,605 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,036,716 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $761,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,770 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,214,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,573,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2,287.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 531,046 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $77,304,000 after purchasing an additional 508,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,966,000. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on FedEx from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FedEx from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of FedEx to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.75.

In other FedEx news, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $111.06 per share, for a total transaction of $555,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,214,203.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total value of $2,080,416.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,214,014.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FedEx stock traded down $7.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,279,225. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $88.69 and a 12-month high of $199.32. The company has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.93.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41. The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.89 billion. FedEx had a positive return on equity of 17.05% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. FedEx’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.75%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

