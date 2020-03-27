HM Payson & Co. Decreases Stake in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX)

HM Payson & Co. decreased its stake in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) by 51.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,862 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in FOX in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in FOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in FOX by 466.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the third quarter worth $42,000. 23.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOX has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub downgraded FOX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

Shares of FOX stock traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.80. 62,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,069,143. Fox Corp has a 52 week low of $19.13 and a 52 week high of $38.91. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.57 and its 200-day moving average is $33.31.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.39). FOX had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

