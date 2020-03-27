HM Payson & Co. Decreases Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

HM Payson & Co. cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 666.7% during the fourth quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of IVW stock traded down $5.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $161.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,829. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.72. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $140.84 and a 12-month high of $211.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $0.5028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

