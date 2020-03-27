HM Payson & Co. Decreases Stock Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 897 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 40,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,759,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. NS Partners Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 143,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 65,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.00.

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $9,157,014.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,620,069.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Porges bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $274.67 per share, for a total transaction of $824,010.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,206 shares of company stock worth $13,937,721. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NEE traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $232.71. 32,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,051,993. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $251.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.26. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $174.80 and a 1 year high of $283.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.91%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

