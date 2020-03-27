HM Payson & Co. Has $2.78 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,762 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 254.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

EEM traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.50. 9,023,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,662,766. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.27. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $30.09 and a 52-week high of $46.32.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.