HM Payson & Co. Has $2.89 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSV traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.91. The stock had a trading volume of 510 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,944,479. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.89. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $82.80.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

