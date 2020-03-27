HM Payson & Co. Has $3.51 Million Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

HM Payson & Co. cut its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 18,347 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 173,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 25,654 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in General Electric by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,872,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,375,000 after purchasing an additional 992,224 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,335 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 8,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

GE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Imperial Capital boosted their price target on General Electric from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of General Electric from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.35.

GE traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.69. 10,982,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,744,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.51. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $13.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.12.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Recommended Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.