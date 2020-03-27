HM Payson & Co. Has $5.72 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

HM Payson & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,456 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 205.2% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.50.

NYSE:PM traded down $2.54 on Friday, hitting $68.62. The stock had a trading volume of 34,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,609,840. The stock has a market cap of $102.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.94. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $90.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.79.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.17%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

