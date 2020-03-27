HM Payson & Co. Increases Stock Position in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX)

HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,722 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. owned approximately 0.10% of Colfax worth $4,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Colfax during the 3rd quarter worth $12,030,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Colfax by 219.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 29,459 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in Colfax in the fourth quarter worth about $1,048,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Colfax by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 889,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,353,000 after acquiring an additional 48,639 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Colfax by 30.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 8,537 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colfax alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on CFX. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Colfax from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Colfax from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America upgraded Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cowen increased their target price on Colfax from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Colfax in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.86.

In other Colfax news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,317 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $822,158.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,489,093.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CFX stock traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.99. The stock had a trading volume of 11,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,512,395. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.98 and its 200-day moving average is $32.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.45. Colfax Corp has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $39.30.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $888.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Colfax Corp will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

Featured Article: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.