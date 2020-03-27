HM Payson & Co. Raises Stock Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 107.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,268 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Paypal during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paypal during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Paypal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd acquired a new position in Paypal during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Paypal alerts:

In other Paypal news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $669,559.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,225,032.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 92,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total transaction of $9,977,301.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,749,253.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,074 shares of company stock worth $26,220,554 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.45.

Shares of PYPL traded down $5.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.35. The company had a trading volume of 104,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,633,674. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $124.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.65.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.