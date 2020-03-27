HM Payson & Co. Sells 1,332 Shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 13,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 465,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,431,000 after purchasing an additional 41,817 shares during the period. Finally, AXA lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 84,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total value of $65,413.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rebecca W. House sold 895 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.70, for a total transaction of $181,416.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,468,269 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ROK shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $151.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

Shares of ROK traded down $10.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.31. 5,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,823,762. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $115.38 and a 52-week high of $209.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.42. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.36.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

