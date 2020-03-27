HM Payson & Co. Sells 2,212 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,212 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $1,506,504.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,325 shares in the company, valued at $27,771,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.54.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.60. 383,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,327,539. Duke Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $103.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.50. The company has a market capitalization of $54.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.70%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

