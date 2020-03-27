HM Payson & Co. Sells 3,875 Shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

HM Payson & Co. lowered its holdings in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,875 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $4,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Unilever by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of Unilever stock traded down $1.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.54. 133,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,525,942. Unilever N.V. has a 52-week low of $44.06 and a 52-week high of $64.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.16. The company has a market capitalization of $56.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.452 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.59%.

A number of analysts have commented on UL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.