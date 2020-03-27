HM Payson & Co. Sells 996 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

HM Payson & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 2,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.71.

Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $8.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.16. The stock had a trading volume of 113,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,752,145. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.16. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.94 and a fifty-two week high of $190.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.83% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

