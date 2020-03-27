HM Payson & Co. Trims Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

HM Payson & Co. reduced its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,810 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,920 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. grace capital bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 229.1% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE T traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,385,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,399,512. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $212.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.64.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on T. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.92.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

