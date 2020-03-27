Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.89) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.37) price objective (up previously from GBX 170 ($2.24)) on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 205.20 ($2.70).

Shares of LON:HOC traded down GBX 8.50 ($0.11) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 116.30 ($1.53). The stock had a trading volume of 2,047,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.03, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $601.50 million and a PE ratio of 20.40. Hochschild Mining has a 12-month low of GBX 80.40 ($1.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 232.20 ($3.05). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 152.76 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 173.96.

In other Hochschild Mining news, insider Ignacio Bustamante sold 325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 201 ($2.64), for a total value of £653,250 ($859,313.34).

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells silver and gold in the Americas. The company also offers doré and concentrates. It holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

