HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 27,656 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.16% of HollyFrontier worth $13,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFC. 361 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in HollyFrontier by 117.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 17,108 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in HollyFrontier by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter worth $445,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on HFC shares. Wolfe Research upgraded HollyFrontier from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded HollyFrontier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on HollyFrontier in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. HollyFrontier presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.25.

In other HollyFrontier news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III purchased 10,000 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.54 per share, with a total value of $215,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 76,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,979.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HFC stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,782,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,455,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.96. HollyFrontier Corp has a twelve month low of $18.48 and a twelve month high of $58.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.73.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). HollyFrontier had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. HollyFrontier’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that HollyFrontier Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

