HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) PT Lowered to $22.00 at Goldman Sachs Group

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 10.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.25.

HFC stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.62. 1,695,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,455,839. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. HollyFrontier has a 52 week low of $18.48 and a 52 week high of $58.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.49.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). HollyFrontier had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.54 per share, with a total value of $215,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,415 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,979.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,700,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,060,291,000 after acquiring an additional 79,956 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,844,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $435,236,000 after buying an additional 260,132 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 17.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,776,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $580,219,000 after buying an additional 1,753,888 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,428,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $478,144,000 after buying an additional 339,518 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 9,338,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $329,825,000 after buying an additional 249,872 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

