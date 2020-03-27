HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Upgraded to Outperform by Wolfe Research

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) was upgraded by Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays began coverage on HollyFrontier in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut HollyFrontier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.52.

Shares of HollyFrontier stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.86. The company had a trading volume of 807,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,455,839. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.09. HollyFrontier has a 1-year low of $18.48 and a 1-year high of $58.88.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HollyFrontier will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HollyFrontier news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.54 per share, for a total transaction of $215,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 76,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,645,979.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in HollyFrontier in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in HollyFrontier by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in HollyFrontier by 126.6% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

