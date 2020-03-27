Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) PT Lowered to GBX 210 at Berenberg Bank

Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 210 ($2.76) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 37.70% from the stock’s previous close.

BOWL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of Hollywood Bowl Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 261.25 ($3.44).

Shares of BOWL traded down GBX 7.50 ($0.10) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 152.50 ($2.01). The stock had a trading volume of 898,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,334. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 225.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 245.16. Hollywood Bowl Group has a one year low of GBX 70 ($0.92) and a one year high of GBX 317 ($4.17). The firm has a market cap of $219.13 million and a PE ratio of 10.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33.

In other Hollywood Bowl Group news, insider Laurence Keen acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.03) per share, with a total value of £23,000 ($30,255.20). Also, insider Stephen Burns acquired 18,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 287 ($3.78) per share, with a total value of £52,555.44 ($69,133.70). Insiders have purchased a total of 68,312 shares of company stock valued at $15,330,544 in the last ninety days.

Hollywood Bowl Group Company Profile

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling centers under the Hollywood Bowl and AMF brands in the United Kingdom. As of September 30, 2018, it operated approximately 50 Hollywood Bowl centers and 8 AMF centers. The company is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

