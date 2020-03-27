Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $24.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $53.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 27.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HOLX. Barclays decreased their target price on Hologic from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Hologic from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Hologic from to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Hologic from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.27.

NASDAQ HOLX traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.26. 2,902,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,663,799. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.40. Hologic has a 1-year low of $26.49 and a 1-year high of $55.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.61. Hologic had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $850.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hologic news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 19,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total value of $1,037,324.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 16,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $845,682.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

