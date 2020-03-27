Home Bancorp, Inc. to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) – Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Home Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.76. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Home Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). Home Bancorp had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $24.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.44 million.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on Home Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson started coverage on Home Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.50 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Home Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.63.

Home Bancorp stock opened at $24.56 on Friday. Home Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.57 and a twelve month high of $40.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.45.

In other Home Bancorp news, Director Michael P. Maraist acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.55 per share, for a total transaction of $167,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Maraist acquired 4,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.00 per share, for a total transaction of $128,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $319,263. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 11.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 22.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 52,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 24.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 2,997.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 20,444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

