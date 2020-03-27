Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,114,460 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 0.19% of Home Depot worth $461,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Home Depot by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,914,267 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,946,698,000 after buying an additional 179,597 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,569,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,653,122,000 after buying an additional 399,725 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,617,552 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,226,761,000 after buying an additional 136,550 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,218,065 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,139,473,000 after buying an additional 605,158 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,510,611 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $985,027,000 after buying an additional 31,166 shares during the period. 69.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HD stock traded down $6.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $188.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,078,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,471,543. The business’s fifty day moving average is $218.26 and its 200-day moving average is $224.97. The firm has a market cap of $198.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.94. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Loop Capital raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.20.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

