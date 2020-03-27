Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Loop Capital

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) was upgraded by stock analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $235.00 price objective on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HD. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Home Depot from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Gordon Haskett lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Cfra upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.20.

HD traded down $4.66 on Friday, hitting $190.55. The company had a trading volume of 7,119,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,509,992. The company has a market cap of $198.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.94. Home Depot has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $247.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.79.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 2,042.9% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Home Depot by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 202,813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 29,578 shares in the last quarter. 69.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

