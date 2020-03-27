Honest (HNST) Market Capitalization Achieves $380,777.69

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. During the last week, Honest has traded 22.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Honest token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tokenomy and Binance DEX. Honest has a market cap of $380,777.69 and $6,566.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,342,073 tokens. Honest’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog. Honest’s official website is honestmining.com.

Buying and Selling Honest

Honest can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tokenomy and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

