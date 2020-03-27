Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.01 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) will post earnings of $2.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.93. Honeywell International posted earnings per share of $1.92 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full-year earnings of $8.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.73 to $8.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.04 to $9.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Honeywell International.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.93.

NYSE:HON traded down $6.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.27. 3,924,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,981,616. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.22 and its 200-day moving average is $170.00. The firm has a market cap of $92.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International has a twelve month low of $101.08 and a twelve month high of $184.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HON. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 171,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,403,000 after buying an additional 7,753 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $69,310,000 after buying an additional 21,186 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,165,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $3,349,000. 76.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Honeywell International (HON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.