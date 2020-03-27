Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Stock Holdings Increased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 51.7% during the third quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 16,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,801,000 after buying an additional 5,645 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Honeywell International by 12.4% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 49,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,386,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 6.3% in the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.93.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $6.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,924,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,981,616. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.01 and a 200 day moving average of $170.17. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $184.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $92.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

