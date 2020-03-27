HOQU Market Capitalization Tops $131,613.90 (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Over the last seven days, HOQU has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. HOQU has a market cap of $131,613.90 and $754,286.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOQU token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Cobinhood, BitForex and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015084 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.14 or 0.02582525 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00193124 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00041169 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00033876 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About HOQU

HOQU’s launch date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io. HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io.

Buying and Selling HOQU

HOQU can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitForex, HitBTC, Cobinhood, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

