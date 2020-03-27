Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) Price Target Cut to C$1.25

Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) had its target price cut by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 331.03% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Horizon North Logistics from C$1.80 to C$1.40 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. AltaCorp Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Horizon North Logistics from C$2.00 to C$1.85 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Horizon North Logistics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$1.35 to C$1.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Horizon North Logistics from C$0.75 to C$0.45 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

HNL stock traded down C$0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching C$0.29. 200,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,555. The company has a market cap of $46.32 million and a P/E ratio of -5.46. Horizon North Logistics has a 52-week low of C$0.28 and a 52-week high of C$2.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.78 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.06, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$108.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$121.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Horizon North Logistics will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Horizon North Logistics Company Profile

Horizon North Logistics Inc provides industrial, commercial, and residential products and services in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Services and Modular Solutions. The Industrial Services segment supplies workforce accommodations, camp management services, access solutions, relocatable structures, and maintenance and utilities services.

