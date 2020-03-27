Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) PT Lowered to C$0.45

Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$0.75 to C$0.45 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 55.17% from the stock’s current price.

HNL has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Horizon North Logistics from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Horizon North Logistics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$1.35 to C$1.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. AltaCorp Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Horizon North Logistics from C$2.00 to C$1.85 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Horizon North Logistics from C$1.80 to C$1.40 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of HNL stock traded down C$0.03 on Friday, hitting C$0.29. The stock had a trading volume of 200,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,555. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.78 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.06, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.64. Horizon North Logistics has a 52-week low of C$0.28 and a 52-week high of C$2.44.

Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$108.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$121.04 million. Equities analysts expect that Horizon North Logistics will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Horizon North Logistics Company Profile

Horizon North Logistics Inc provides industrial, commercial, and residential products and services in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Services and Modular Solutions. The Industrial Services segment supplies workforce accommodations, camp management services, access solutions, relocatable structures, and maintenance and utilities services.

