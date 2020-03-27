Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ: HRZN) recently:

3/26/2020 – Horizon Technology Finance was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/24/2020 – Horizon Technology Finance had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $12.00 to $8.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Horizon Technology Finance was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

3/18/2020 – Horizon Technology Finance was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/10/2020 – Horizon Technology Finance was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a closed-end investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company makes secured loans to development-stage companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries. Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is headquartered in Farmington, United States of America. “

3/5/2020 – Horizon Technology Finance had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group. They now have a $13.50 price target on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Horizon Technology Finance had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Horizon Technology Finance was upgraded by analysts at Aegis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.20 price target on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Horizon Technology Finance was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $10.50 price target on the stock.

2/4/2020 – Horizon Technology Finance is now covered by analysts at B. Riley. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

HRZN opened at $9.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $109.30 million, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.34 and a 200-day moving average of $12.15. Horizon Technology Finance Corp has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $13.78.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 45.21%. The business had revenue of $12.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 million. On average, research analysts predict that Horizon Technology Finance Corp will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.85%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.95%.

In other Horizon Technology Finance news, Director Joseph J. Savage acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.02 per share, with a total value of $56,160.00. Also, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $43,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,853.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 20,421 shares of company stock valued at $162,240 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. 10.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

