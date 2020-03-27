Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 959.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,186 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $3,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Robecosam AG lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HRL shares. Cfra raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.56.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $44.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.10. Hormel Foods Corp has a 52-week low of $37.00 and a 52-week high of $51.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.12.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.2325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.45%.

In other news, EVP Thomas R. Day sold 46,213 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $2,265,361.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,873,070.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 15,685 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $696,414.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,673 shares of company stock worth $6,348,918 in the last three months. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

