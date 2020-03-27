Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,765,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,512 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.33% of Hormel Foods worth $79,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HRL. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 2,785.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 7,046 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 155.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 686,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,042,000 after purchasing an additional 418,356 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 231,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,140,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,259,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,837,000 after buying an additional 27,444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $44.85 on Friday. Hormel Foods Corp has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $51.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.12.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 10.30%. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.45%.

In other news, VP Larry L. Vorpahl sold 71,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $3,185,143.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 191,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,569,302.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 4,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $201,999.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 101,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,517,694.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,673 shares of company stock valued at $6,348,918. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HRL. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.56.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

