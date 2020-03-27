Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $551.12 Million

Brokerages expect that Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) will announce sales of $551.12 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hospitality Properties Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $534.66 million to $567.58 million. Hospitality Properties Trust posted sales of $524.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Hospitality Properties Trust will report full year sales of $2.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hospitality Properties Trust.

Get Hospitality Properties Trust alerts:

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $580.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.29 million. Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 8.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Hospitality Properties Trust from to in a research report on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Hospitality Properties Trust from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine lowered Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. grace capital acquired a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust during the third quarter worth $41,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust by 1,455.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

SVC stock opened at $6.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $951.16 million, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.13. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $26.70.

Hospitality Properties Trust Company Profile

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hospitality Properties Trust (SVC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hospitality Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hospitality Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.