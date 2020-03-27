Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 514,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,455 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.31% of Hospitality Properties Trust worth $12,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 472,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,487,000 after buying an additional 79,655 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $535,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 77,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 30,751 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at about $21,616,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on SVC. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from to in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

NASDAQ SVC traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,389,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,876,820. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.19. Hospitality Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $3.59 and a twelve month high of $26.70.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $580.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.29 million. Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 8.28%. Hospitality Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

