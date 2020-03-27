Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Analysts expect Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) to post $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Host Hotels and Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.49. Host Hotels and Resorts posted earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Host Hotels and Resorts will report full year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Host Hotels and Resorts.

Get Host Hotels and Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HST. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet downgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America upgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Host Hotels and Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.56.

Shares of Host Hotels and Resorts stock traded down $1.18 on Friday, hitting $11.28. The stock had a trading volume of 12,479,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,234,060. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Host Hotels and Resorts has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $19.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s payout ratio is 44.94%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 317.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

Featured Article: Bollinger Bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Host Hotels and Resorts (HST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.