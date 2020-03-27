Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2020 // No Comments

Analysts expect Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) to post $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Host Hotels and Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.49. Host Hotels and Resorts posted earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Host Hotels and Resorts will report full year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Host Hotels and Resorts.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HST. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet downgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America upgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Host Hotels and Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.56.

Shares of Host Hotels and Resorts stock traded down $1.18 on Friday, hitting $11.28. The stock had a trading volume of 12,479,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,234,060. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Host Hotels and Resorts has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $19.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s payout ratio is 44.94%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 317.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

Featured Article: Bollinger Bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Host Hotels and Resorts (HST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST)

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply