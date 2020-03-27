Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) Shares Acquired by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,398,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,576 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.20% of Host Hotels and Resorts worth $25,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HST. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 28,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 162,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. 99.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut Host Hotels and Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. TheStreet cut Host Hotels and Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.56.

HST stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.28. The stock had a trading volume of 12,526,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,243,579. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.54. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.27. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $19.99.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.94%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

