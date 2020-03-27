Hoth Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HOTH) Short Interest Update

Hoth Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HOTH) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 43.1% from the February 27th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Hoth Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

HOTH stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.13. 308,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,257. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day moving average is $4.55. Hoth Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $9.07. The firm has a market cap of $31.29 million and a P/E ratio of -6.26.

Hoth Therapeutics Company Profile

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing targeted therapeutics for atopic dermatitis. It intends to use the BioLexa Platform to develop 2 topical cream products that treat eczema and reduces post-procedure infections for patients undergoing aesthetic dermatology procedures.

